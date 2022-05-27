Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

