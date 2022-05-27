Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,146,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3,737.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $11,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 661,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.