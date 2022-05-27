Cowen Begins Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $122.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.45. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

