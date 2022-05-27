Cowen Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $280.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.86.

SNOW stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

