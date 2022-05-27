Credit Suisse AG Acquires 287,717 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,717 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $309,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

