Credit Suisse AG Sells 213,426 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Prologis worth $367,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 127,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

