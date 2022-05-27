Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 245 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($3.08) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 316 ($3.98) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 243.44 ($3.06).

BARC stock opened at GBX 167.68 ($2.11) on Tuesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.69. The stock has a market cap of £28.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

