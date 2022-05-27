Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 267,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,917. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

