Credits (CS) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Credits has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $170,233.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

