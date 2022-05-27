Critical Analysis: New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New York City REIT and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

New York City REIT currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Volatility & Risk

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -52.40% -10.50% -4.48% Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.97% 2.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. New York City REIT pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and Orchid Island Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.22 million 1.39 -$39.47 million ($2.85) -2.56 Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 4.17 -$64.76 million ($1.08) -2.94

New York City REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York City REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats New York City REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

