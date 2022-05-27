Critical Survey: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 84.69%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.83 $49.65 million $0.14 50.86 GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.28 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.79

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79% GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48%

Summary

Chindata Group beats GigaMedia on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

