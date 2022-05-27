Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,221.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $846,741.70 and approximately $58,221.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.07 or 0.03905681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00512889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

