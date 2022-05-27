CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

CSLLY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,895. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CSL has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

