CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSWI. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $105.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $102.37 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

