CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.30 ($63.09) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($77.32). The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 62.66.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

