CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered CTS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE CTS opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.67.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.53%.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CTS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

