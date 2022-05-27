Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.25 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.25). 619,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 597,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.24).

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The firm has a market cap of £436.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

