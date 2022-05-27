CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 45% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $4.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00080202 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000309 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00239760 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,701,458 coins and its circulating supply is 160,701,458 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.