CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.56.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 779,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,791. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

