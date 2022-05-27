D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $132,405.56 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $72.86 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
