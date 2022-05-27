D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $132,405.56 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $72.86 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets

