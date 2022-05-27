DA Davidson Trims Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Target Price to $265.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.33.

Nordson stock opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.61. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $131,958,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $84,397,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

