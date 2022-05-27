DAFNA Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 70,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,983. The stock has a market cap of $312.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIGL. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

