DAFNA Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.5% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Fate Therapeutics worth $21,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 38,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,253. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

