DAFNA Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 2,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,408. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

