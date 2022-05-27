DAFNA Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,945,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,088. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

