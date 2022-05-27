DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 332,103 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of AxoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 428.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.54. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $22.82.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

