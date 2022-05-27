DAFNA Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 1.8% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,279. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.