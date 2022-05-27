DAFNA Capital Management LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

LCTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 2,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,092. The company has a market cap of $213.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.