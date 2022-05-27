Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 841.7% in May

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 280,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,454. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Dalrada has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

