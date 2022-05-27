Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.10). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.09), with a volume of 381 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.25.
About Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR)
