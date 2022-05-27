DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DCCPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.08) to GBX 7,500 ($94.38) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,160 ($102.68) to GBX 7,855 ($98.84) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,150.33.
About DCC (Get Rating)
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
