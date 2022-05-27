DCM International VI Ltd. Invests $13.98 Million in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,438,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,980,000. Augmedix makes up approximately 2.3% of DCM International VI Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DCM International VI Ltd. owned 11.94% of Augmedix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,298,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Augmedix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 146,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. Augmedix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.