DDKoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,447.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $100,556.92 and $1,447.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006278 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

