Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Shares of DE opened at $347.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.82 and its 200-day moving average is $376.77. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

