Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $420.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $347.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.77. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

