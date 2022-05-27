Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Shares Up 5%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

