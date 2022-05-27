Dendur Capital LP Has $203.11 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dendur Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises about 28.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned approximately 1.24% of Builders FirstSource worth $203,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,350. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

