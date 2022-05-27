Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $666.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 161.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

