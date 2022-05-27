Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 155 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.32) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.39) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 128.97 ($1.62) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

