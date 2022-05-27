Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) recently:
- 5/27/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($8.51).
- 5/15/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71).
- 5/12/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “
- 5/6/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45).
DLAKY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,731. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.