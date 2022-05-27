Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) recently:

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($8.51).

5/15/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71).

5/12/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45).

DLAKY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,731. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

