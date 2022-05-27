Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €18.61 ($19.80) and last traded at €18.60 ($19.79). 8,619,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.49 ($19.67).
The firm has a market cap of $94.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.91.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)
