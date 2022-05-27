Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,064 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLL. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period.

Shares of COLL opened at $15.54 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $527.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

