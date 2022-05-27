Diametric Capital LP Has $1.79 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Brinker International comprises approximately 1.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

