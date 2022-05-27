Diametric Capital LP Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,595 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 219,832.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,933 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 74,257 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $328.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

