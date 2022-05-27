Diametric Capital LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.05% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

