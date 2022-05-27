Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.