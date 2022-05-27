Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $2,974,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at $35,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth $14,533,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,013,000.

Shares of TSAT stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55. Telesat Corp has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

