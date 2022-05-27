Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 197,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,982,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.