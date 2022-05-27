DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DiaSorin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.25.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.49. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

