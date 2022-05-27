DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ DICE opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

